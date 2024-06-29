EURO 2024 Tracker: Switzerland take deserved lead through Freuler against Italy

EURO 2024 Tracker: Switzerland take deserved lead through Freuler against Italy

Remo Freuler celebrates his goal
Remo Freuler celebrates his goalAFP, Flashscore
The group stage is over and it's now time for the knockout stage at EURO 2024 to begin. Follow the first two games with Flashscore as Germany and Italy are both in action.

Listen live to Italy vs Switzerland with Flashscore from 17:55 CET.

18:38 CET - GOAL!! Switzerland take the lead through Remo Freuler! The midfielder is picked out magnificently by Ruben Vargas and he makes no mistake, tucking his close-range shot away to give his side a 1-0 advantage - no more than they deserve.

Switzerland's opening goal
Switzerland's opening goalAFP, Opta by StatsPerform

18:25 CET - Chance... saved! Breel Embolo goes clean through for Switzerland and looks like he will apply the finish only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to come up with a fantastic save to keep the score at 0-0.

Switzerland vs Italy win probability
Switzerland vs Italy win probabilityFlashscore

18:17 CET - It is 30 degrees in Berlin for this tie, and it looks like that may impact the game, with players already taking water breaks. Corner for Italy, but they can't do anything with it.

18:10 CET - Early concern for Italy, who have Nicolo Barella after he got a knee into the back of his leg in a challenge. He limps off the pitch, but he's fine to continue.

18:06 CET - So far, so Switzerland. They have started strongly against Italy, keeping the ball well and probing for opportunities. No chances yet, but a good start from the Swiss.

18:01 CET - And we are underway in Berlin, who will be the first team into the last eight - Italy or Switzerland?

17:45 CET - Not long to go now until kick-off, remember to click on the link above to listen to live coverage of the game and indeed every game from the Euros.

17:00 CET - Here we go then, it's time for business and it all begins at 18:00 CET as Italy and Switzerland do battle.

Here are the lineups for the contest.

Switzerland - Italy lineups
Switzerland - Italy lineupsFlashscore

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has made six changes for the last 16 tie with Switzerland on Saturday from the side which drew with Croatia in their final group game, with the Swiss making just one enforced switch.

Gianluca Mancini comes in at the back for Italy's suspended Riccardo Calafiori, his first appearance of the tournament. Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca return after both were dropped for the last game.

Nicolo Fagioli, Bryan Cristante and Stephan El Shaarawy all make their first starts of EURO 2024 as Spalletti looks to shake things up, dropping Jorginho, who started all three group games. Federico Dimarco is also on the bench after injury problems.

Swiss coach Murat Yakin has made only one change, with Ruben Vargas, who started the first two games, back in the side which is missing the suspended Silvan Widmer from the team that started the final group game with Germany.

16:10 CET - Tournament underdogs Georgia continue their fairytale run at Euro 2024 tomorrow evening against Spain in the last-16. 

Former Georgian international Levan Kenia, who made 29 caps for his country between 2007 and 2016, caught up with Flashscore expert Jan Moravek to discuss all things Georgian football and the influence of star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Read the full exclusive interview here.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's EURO 2024 Tracker as we get set for the knockout stages. For the next four days, we have two games a day with drama expected.

At 18:00 CET,  we start with the runners-up of Group A, Switzerland, taking on Italy, who made their way into last 16 with a last-minute winner against Croatia.

Switzerland - Italy video preview
Flashscore

Afterwards, at 21:00 CET,  hosts Germany face Denmark as they look for success on their home patch. Antonio Rudiger will be back for the Germans despite suffering an injury in their last group game.

 

