EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey facing Georgia before Portugal play Czech Republic

It's been a brilliant start to Euro 2024 in Germany and today sees the final two of the first round of group matches taking place, including Portugal's opener. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the in-game action and breaking news.

18:01 CET - After two seriously rousing national anthems, the match is underway in Dortmund. We will have all the major updates here and you can follow the game more closely through the link above.

17:35 CET - Well, if the pre-game tensions in the stands are anything to go by, Turkey's clash with Georgia could be heated! The rain is pouring down, the fans are on edge... this could be a classic in the making in Dortmund.

17:15 CET - We are not far off kick-off in Dortmund, where Turkey will face Georgia in the first Group F fixture of Euro 2024. Check out the starting lineups below.

16:00 CET - After three days of three games, we are down to just two fixtures today as the first round of the group stage wraps up with a double-header from Group F.

First up, from 18:00 CET, tournament debutants Georgia take on Turkey before one of the favourites, Portugal, tackle the Czech Republic at 21:00 CET.

To get you primed for the action, check out the team previews through the links below:

