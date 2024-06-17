EURO 2024 Tracker: Ukraine and Romania look to make early statement in Group E

EURO 2024 Tracker: Ukraine and Romania look to make early statement in Group E

Romania are facing Ukraine
Romania are facing UkraineProfimedia, Statsperform
The first Monday of Euro 2024 sees Group E getting underway as well as tournament favourites France entering the fold against dark horses Austria in the late game. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the in-game action and breaking news.

Follow the match with our live audio commentary at Flashscore

15:20 CET - It has been a fairly quiet start to the contest, with Ukraine patiently trying to break down a stubborn Romanian defence but with little success.

15:00 CET - And we are underway! Who can make an early statement in Group E? It's time to find out.

14:55 CET - The players are out. The anthems are being sung. It's nearly time for kick-off.

14:19 CET - Romania fans have been in the streets of Germany ahead of their clash with Ukraine, soaking up what is set to be just their sixth appearance at the Euros.

14:10 CET - The team news has arrived ahead of the first game which kicks off in just under an hour. Take a look below.

Line-upsFlashscore

13:35 CET - First up today, from 15:00 CET, Romania and Ukraine open their tournaments with a meeting in Munich in Group E. Both sides will fancy their chances of exiting a group that contains Belgium and Slovakia as well and both will be looking for a win today. Ukraine, however, have won their last three meetings.

Follow the action with us here.

Head-to-head record
Head-to-head recordFlashscore

13:15 CET - It's safe to say Sunday didn't disappoint with wins coming for England and the Netherlands while Denmark drew with Slovenia. But what were the main talking points? 

Well, each day during the group phase, we will be compiling the major themes of the day for you.

You can catch up on Sunday here.

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring against Serbia
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring against SerbiaReuters

12:00 CET - Have you got Euros fever yet? We certainly do! The first weekend of the tournament in Germany was thrilling and the action only continues today with three more matches coming from Groups D and E.

Below you can see the day's schedule - as per usual, you can follow each match with our live audio commentary.

15:00 CET - Romania vs Ukraine (Group E)

18:00 CET - Belgium vs Slovakia (Group E)

21:00 CET - Austria vs France (Group D)

FootballEuroFootball Tracker
