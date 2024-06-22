EURO 2024 Tracker: Wasteful Czech Republic held by Georgia, Portugal facing Turkey

By the end of the day, every team will have played twice at EURO 2024 which means the race for second-round berths is really heating up. The Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the in-game action and breaking news.

17:15 CET - Next up in Germany, it's another cracker from Group F with round-one winners Portugal and Turkey going head-to-head in Dortmund. A win for either side would see them through to the next round.

See the starting lineups below and follow the action with us here.

Starting XIs Flashscore

16:56 CET - The first match of the day has ended with a 1-1 result that neither side will be hugely happy with.

The Czech Republic dominated the vast majority of the match but paid the price for poor finishing, while Georgia missed an absolutely huge opportunity to score a winner on the counter-attack at the end.

Both teams now sit on one point and will enter their final match needing to win it.

The match stats StatsPerform

16:22 CET - 1-1! The Czech Republic have looked a threat from set-pieces all day and they've finally been rewarded for that with star man Patrik Schick turning in the rebound after a corner was headed against the post!

16:05 CET - The Czechs can feel hard done by here with them heaving the much better chances thus far but trailing nonetheless.

Can they take their chances in the second half? It's just gotten underway.

The xG plot so far StatsPerform

15:52 CET - That's that for a first half that was a tale of two handballs. The Czech Republic had an opener denied by one and then conceded a penalty with one, which the Georgians tucked away to take the lead.

The first-half stats StatsPerform

15:50 CET - 1-0 Georgia! The tournament debutants were given a penalty for a Czech handball and star striker Georges Mikautadze made no mistake from the spot.

15:24 CET - Adam Hlozek thinks that he's opened the scoring with a scrappy goal but VAR disallow it for a handball.

The Czechs are looking a real threat from set-pieces here.

15:17 CET - It's been an open start to the game here with Georgia being denied a penalty and the Czech Republic going close from set-pieces.

15:01 CET - The first match of the day is underway!

14:44 CET - It's fair to say that the Turkey fans are ready for what will be the final early kick-off of Euro 2024.

14:00 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for the match between the Czech Republic and Georgia. The Czechs have bolstered their attack for this must-win match by adding Bundesliga players Adam Hlozek and Vaclav Cerny to the starting XI. They struggled to create chances against Portugal, will today be different?

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:45 CET - Here's a fun fact about the first match of the day: Czech Republic and Georgia have never played each other before, remarkably! Both sides started their Euro campaigns with losses and both will be eager to pick up a win today in Hamburg.

As it stands in Group F Flashscore

12:45 CET - Another day, another feast of football from Germany! Today sees the final matches in the second round taking place with a trio of potential classics lined up.

First up, from 15:00 CET, the Czech Republic and Georgia go head-to-head in Group F looking for their first points at the tournament - meaning, it's a must-win for those two.

At 18:00 CET, Turkey and Portugal clash in the other Group F match of the day, both sides started with wins and will be looking to clinch qualification for the round of 16 today.

Lastly, from 21:00 CET, in Group E, winless Belgium need to get a result against Romania. Romania impressed in their win over Ukraine and the pressure will be on Belgium in that one.

What a day of football!