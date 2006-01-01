Everything you need to know ahead of EURO 2024 with Flashscore

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Everything you need to know ahead of EURO 2024 with Flashscore

Everything you need to know ahead of EURO 2024 with Flashscore

The European Championships begins in Munich on Friday and ends in Berlin on July 15th
The European Championships begins in Munich on Friday and ends in Berlin on July 15thAFP
With just hours to go until the European Championships get started in Germany on June 14th, Flashscore is the best place to stay across what will be an unforgettable summer of football. Here is what you need to know for EURO 2024.

Across the month of action we will be bringing you live audio commentary of each game as well as live text commentary through our dedicated scores app.

During the tournament, you can also continuously monitor and compare the ratings of each football player on their profile page.

In addition, you can track player ratings in real time during each match. This new feature is available in the browser as well as in the iOS and Android app, specifically on the match details in the lineups tab. 

On Flashscore News, we will keep you locked in to what is happening both on and off the pitch with live reporting throughout the day as well as reports, reaction and exclusive content to keep you abreast of every team’s fight to win the championships.

But, before the action begins, we have the ultimate squad list to make sure you know all there is to know about each player with our extensive statistics from each player’s careers so you’re in the know about who is who and who could be a real threat during the summer.

Alongside that, to make sure you know exactly when your favourite team is playing, Flashscore has a dedicated schedule that will make sure you have the ability to check results, fixtures and timings on each match throughout the Euros.

You will always be just one click away from the action with our notifications. Throughout the tournament make sure to turn on your news notifications within the settings of your application so that you don’t miss all the breaking news from Germany. 

Not only that, but on your Android phone, you can set up alerts for each team separately during the Euros.

This will mean you can receive notifications for the final result for all participating countries, while for your national team you can choose a detailed service in the form of lineups, pre-match reminders or goals scored.

It is set to be a tournament full of memorable moments as well as drama, and the best way to follow every twist and turn is with us at Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuro
Related Articles
How recent host nations have fared in European Championship openers
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
EURO 2024 Preview: Ambitious Albania look to spring a surprise in tough Group B
Show more
Football
Borussia Dortmund confirm that Mats Hummels will leave the club on a free transfer
Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Chadi Riad from Barcelona
Lewandowski will 'probably' be fit for Poland's second Euro 2024 game after missing opener
Germans have a soft spot for England after my Bayern move, says Kane
EXCLUSIVE: Brighton full-back Lamptey on De Zerbi's impact & the club's new signing
EURO 2024 Preview: Sesko and Cerin give Slovenia a chance of long-awaited success
Singapore goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United monitor De Ligt
Updated
'Fear no one': Scotland unafraid of Germany in Euro 2024 opener, says Clarke
Head coach Eric Chelle sacked by Mali following draw with Madagascar
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United monitor De Ligt
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings