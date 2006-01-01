Fair result but Xavi Simons' goal should have stood, says Koeman after France draw

The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said Xavi Simons' disallowed goal against France should have stood, but that a 0-0 draw in Leipzig was a fair result.

One of the most anticipated matches of the group stage at Euro 2024 failed to live up to expectation without the presence of Kylian Mbappe on Friday.

The France captain sat out the entire match from the bench after breaking his nose in Monday's 1-0 win over Austria.

Les Bleus still enjoyed the better of the chances as Antoine Griezmann missed two great opportunities.

But the biggest talking point came 18 minutes from time when Simons lashed in the rebound after Mike Maignan saved from Memphis Depay.

After a lengthy delay for a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside as Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to be interfering with Maignan's ability to stop the shot.

"I think the position of Dumfries is offside but he isn’t disturbing the goalkeeper. When that happens it is a legal goal in my opinion," said Koeman.

"Also you need five minutes to check it? I don’t understand this."

A point edges both sides towards qualification for the last 16.

Group D standings Flashscore

The Netherlands remain top of Group D on four points, ahead of France only on goals scored with one game remaining.

Austria are third on three points after their 3-1 win over Poland, who are now eliminated.

"If we think about the whole game there were times we weren’t up to scratch," added Koeman.

"We lost possession when we shouldn’t have and our pressing wasn’t great either, there was too much space in between the lines.

"France had better chances than we did, not that many, but I personally think the goal should have stood. Therefore my take away is that it is a fair result."