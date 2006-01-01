Fair result but Xavi Simons' goal should have stood, says Koeman after France draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Fair result but Xavi Simons' goal should have stood, says Koeman after France draw

Fair result but Xavi Simons' goal should have stood, says Koeman after France draw

Ronald Koeman felt Denzel Dumfries did not impede the goalkeeper
Ronald Koeman felt Denzel Dumfries did not impede the goalkeeperAFP
The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said Xavi Simons' disallowed goal against France should have stood, but that a 0-0 draw in Leipzig was a fair result.

One of the most anticipated matches of the group stage at Euro 2024 failed to live up to expectation without the presence of Kylian Mbappe on Friday.

The France captain sat out the entire match from the bench after breaking his nose in Monday's 1-0 win over Austria.

Les Bleus still enjoyed the better of the chances as Antoine Griezmann missed two great opportunities.

But the biggest talking point came 18 minutes from time when Simons lashed in the rebound after Mike Maignan saved from Memphis Depay.

After a lengthy delay for a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside as Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to be interfering with Maignan's ability to stop the shot.

"I think the position of Dumfries is offside but he isn’t disturbing the goalkeeper. When that happens it is a legal goal in my opinion," said Koeman.

"Also you need five minutes to check it? I don’t understand this."

A point edges both sides towards qualification for the last 16.

Group D standings
Group D standingsFlashscore

The Netherlands remain top of Group D on four points, ahead of France only on goals scored with one game remaining.

Austria are third on three points after their 3-1 win over Poland, who are now eliminated.

"If we think about the whole game there were times we weren’t up to scratch," added Koeman.

"We lost possession when we shouldn’t have and our pressing wasn’t great either, there was too much space in between the lines.

"France had better chances than we did, not that many, but I personally think the goal should have stood. Therefore my take away is that it is a fair result."

Mentions
FootballEuroKoeman RonaldNetherlands
Related Articles
Koeman demands focus, predicts Dutch improvement against France
Coach Koeman admits Dutch were 'lucky' to get away with missed chances in win over Poland
Netherlands name Verbruggen as first-choice keeper for EURO 2024
Show more
Football
Czech Republic aim to attack more and shackle Georgia's 'Kvara-dona'
Chile manager frustrated with stop-start Copa América draw with Peru
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Dortmund find Hummels replacement
Updated
Deschamps feels it was a 'wise decision' to keep Mbappe on bench in Netherlands draw
Chile begin Copa América campaign with goalless draw against Peru
France remain on course for knockouts while not risking Kylian Mbappe
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Rangnick's Austria impress as France toothless without Mbappe
Netherlands draw with France after VAR rules out Simons goal
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Dortmund find Hummels replacement
Carlos Alcaraz plans ATP talks over 'new' shot clock rule after defeat at Queen's
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat Italy and secure top spot in Group B

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings