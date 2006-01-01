France coach Didier Deschamps predicts power struggle against Portugal

France coach Didier Deschamps predicts power struggle against Portugal

France have struggled for form at Euro 2024
France have struggled for form at Euro 2024Reuters
France coach Didier Deschamps (55) dismissed concerns over the form of key attackers Kylian Mbappe (25) and Antoine Griezmann (33) as he predicted a power struggle against Portugal for a place in the European Championship semi-final.

The two countries meet on Friday in their quarter-final tie at the Volksparkstadion with Deschamps saying their opponents had every right to be considered a contender for the Euro 2024 crown.

"At the start of the tournament, Portugal were one of the favourites and they're a team with a legitimate right with regard to their ambition to be European champions," Deschamps told a press conference on Thursday.

"The match is going to be a power struggle. It's as simple as that. The Portuguese team has the capacity to keep possession of the ball, and obviously likes to attack rather than defend. So it will be a power struggle."

But it could also be a cagey affair, Deschamps suggested.

"We saw the Netherlands when they played against us were a lot more cautious than they tend to be. The same can be said about Belgium. So maybe Portugal will also have the same attitude," he said.

"I know their coach Roberto Martinez likes to shake up his formation; sometimes it's three at the back, sometimes he throws in that extra defender. If you have any inside information you can share, I'm all ears," he asked reporters.

But he defended the form of Mbappe and Griezmann, whose contribution at the tournament in Germany has been criticised.

"Kylian had a problem in the preparation, and he’s had a trauma during the competition," Deschamps added, referring to his skipper's broken nose in their opening game against Austria.

"He feels good and we will need a great Kylian against Portugal. Antoine's effort remains the great volume it has always been. On the more technical part, it is inferior to what it could have been. But Antoine is not depressed, I assure you. We will need them all tomorrow."

Mentions
FootballEuroFrancePortugal
