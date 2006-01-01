Francesco Calzona 'proud' of Slovakia after late EUROs heartbreak against England

The underdogs were seconds away from a shock victory in Gelsenkirchen when Jude Bellingham saved England's blushes with a stunning bicycle kick in stoppage time.
Harry Kane then won the last-16 tie for England with a trademark header early in extra-time, leaving Slovakia with nothing for their spirited performance.
"Pride, absolutely, because we played great against a team that is one of the favourites to win the tournament," Calzona told reporters.
"My team showed a lot out there. They were great, gave away very little and came close to going through. And in extra-time we were in their half for long periods, I'm very proud," the Italian added.
England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Duesseldorf next weekend after turning Sunday's match around at the last.