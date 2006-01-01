Gordon and Souttar dropped as Scotland confirm Euro 2024 squad

Gordon and Souttar dropped as Scotland confirm Euro 2024 squad

Scotland boss Steve Clarke on the touchline
Scotland boss Steve Clarke on the touchline
Scotland have confirmed their 26-man squad for Euro 2024, following a 2-2 draw with Finland in an international friendly.

Craig Gordon, who made his 75th appearance for the Scots on Friday night, has been left out.

Scotland waited until after the match with Finland to confirm their team, seemingly in an effort to let the veteran goalkeeper have his moment.

Defender John Souttar has also been cut from Steve Clarke's final squad.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Liam Kelly (unattached)

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (unattached), Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), James Forrest (Celtic), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

View every Euro 2024 squad here

