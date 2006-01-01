Harry Kane's trophy wait goes on after more heartbreak for England

Harry Kane's frustrating Euro 2024 was rounded off by a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final

Harry Kane's (30) tears at the end of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final told the story of another tale of major tournament torment for England and their captain, whose wait to win a trophy goes on.

The Bayern Munich striker had to watch on in anguish after being hauled off as Mikel Oyarzabal landed the decisive blow four minutes from time.

Kane had just 13 touches in his hour on the field and in keeping with his tournament was unable to make any telling impact.

"It's hard to put into words how we're all feeling right now," he said.

"These finals aren't easy to get to. You have to take it when it comes and we haven't done it again. It's extremely painful and it'll hurt for a long time."

Kane still walked away with a share of the Golden Boot thanks to his three goals, but that will do little to dull the pain of losing a second European Championship final in three years.

He will turn 31 before he plays again and admitted on the eve of the game that with every passing year, he is more acutely aware of the need to break his trophy drought.

Defeat rounded off a frustrating tournament for England's all-time record goalscorer.

He was a lightning rod for the barrage of criticism that came England's way earlier in the competition as they stuttered and stumbled their way towards Berlin, thanks to isolated moments of individual brilliance and a kind draw.

Kane has been the focal point for all of England's rise from perennial underachievers to persistent contenders under Gareth Southgate.

Named captain just before their first major tournament together at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Kane picked up the Golden Boot as his six goals helped fire his nation to the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years.

Physical struggles

Kane scored four times in the knockout stages as England then reached the final of Euro 2020 on home soil three years ago, only to fall short on penalties to Italy.

So often a trusted marksman from the penalty spot, it was his wayward spot-kick in the closing stages that condemned England to defeat in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup to France.

Just over six months later, he made the decision to leave boyhood club Tottenham behind to chase trophies at Bayern Munich.

Kane smashed in 44 goals in 45 games but could not prevent a first trophyless season for the German giants since 2012 as Bayer Leverkusen stormed to an unbeaten league and cup domestic double.

That form, combined with the stunning seasons of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer made England one of the favourites for the Euros before a ball was kicked.

But they never delivered on the hype despite battling through the final with Kane looking physically exhausted and still carrying a back injury that ended his club season early.

"Physically it has been tough for him," said Southgate.

"He came into the tournament short on games and has not quite reached the level we all would have hoped."

For the fifth time in seven games at the tournament, Southgate took the decision to replace his skipper.

The change worked a treat in the semi-final as Ollie Watkins fired in a brilliant stoppage-time winner against the Netherlands.

Southgate turned to Watkins once more in search of an equaliser after Nico Williams had fired Spain in front early in the second half.

Once again England rallied as Palmer found the far corner from outside the box.

Kane jumped off the bench in celebration but that was as good as it got for Southgate's men as Spain slowly went about picking their way through once more before Oyarzabal's dagger blow.

The question is now what lies ahead for England's coach and captain.

Southgate said he will take to consider his future, while Kane will be nearly 33 by the time the next World Cup comes around.

Silverware seems certain to come at some point at Bayern given their financial dominance of German football.

But Kane's best chance for international glory may now have gone.