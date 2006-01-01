Italy's Spalletti seeks improvement ahead of Switzerland last-16 clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Italy's Spalletti seeks improvement ahead of Switzerland last-16 clash

Italy's Spalletti seeks improvement ahead of Switzerland last-16 clash

Spalletti looks on ahead of kick off
Spalletti looks on ahead of kick offReuters
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti praised the never-say-die attitude of his players in rescuing a point with a 98th-minute equaliser against Croatia on Monday to book a European Championship last-16 place, but said there was much room for improvement.

Substitute Mattia Zaccagni earned the 1-1 draw in Group B as holders Italy set up a clash with Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday but Spalletti seemed to take offence at several questions in the post-match press conference in a fiery display.

"We deserved to go through tonight in terms of what we produced out there. We were a bit soft at times during the game, we did not necessarily play our best football," he said.

"But it was hard to make it through this group. Spain are brilliant, Croatia are excellent. When you drop below the minimum standards like we did in the first half, it is because we feel the pressure of how important the game is.

"Because otherwise it is not possible (to play so poorly). But thus far everything they (the players) have done (at the Euros) has been getting better from my perspective."

He suggested his players needed to improve physically ahead of the knockout rounds.

"Whenever there is a challenge or a 50-50, we don’t win any. It is not a technical question, it comes down to experience, getting into these physical challenges and being willing to do the dirty work. We need to improve on that score."

Spalletti was, however, pleased his side were able to keep their shape as they ended the game with six attacking players in a desperate search for an equaliser.

"The players who came off the bench were immense, those that played for the last 10 minutes were crucial. They kept that shape despite the fact we were ultra offensive. We knew we could not concede a second or third goal, but we also had to attack."

He challenged his team to cut out the individual errors that have proved costly in recent games.

"Today we were timid, but we need to do more," Spalletti said. "We have players who have the quality to play these games on an equal footing, but sometimes we make trivial mistakes."

Mentions
FootballItalyCroatiaEuro
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Spain make changes but remain perfect as Zaccagni saves Italy
Zaccagni scores dramatic late equaliser against Croatia to send Italy to last-16
Torres strike sees Spain through to last 16 with 100% record as Albania head home
Show more
Football
Colombia stunt brief Paraguay comeback to claim Copa América victory
'Pure gold': Albania proud of battling with great teams despite Euros exit
Argentina and Chile set to renew rivalry in rematch of 2016 Copa final
Croatia's Modric wants to carry on despite Euro 2024 disappointment
Spain show depth to beat Albania and complete perfect group stage
Marseille agree terms for De Zerbi to become manager, club confirm
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain top group as Italy advance after late leveller
Updated
Hungary's Barnabas Varga has surgery and can leave hospital on Wednesday
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Dortmund chasing Guirassy
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain top group as Italy advance after late leveller
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai angered by slow response to Barnabas Varga collision
OPINION: England's left-hand side needs changing for EURO 2024 success

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings