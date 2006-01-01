James Maddison reportedly cut from final England squad for Euro 2024

James Maddison reportedly cut from final England squad for Euro 2024

Maddison has left the England camp
Maddison has left the England camp
James Maddison (27) will not be included in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024, British media reports said.

The Tottenham attacking midfielder was part of Gareth Southgate's 33-man training group but has not made the cut for the final squad for the tournament in Germany, the BBC and Sky Sports said late on Wednesday.

The Euros start in just over a week's time and England are among the favourites.

Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute in Monday's 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park.

But Maddison, whose form tailed off for Spurs following a strong start to the Premier League season, is among seven players who will not make Southgate's final squad. The rest are yet to be named.

Maddison has won seven caps for his country but faced stiff competition for places, with England enjoying a glut of options in offensive positions.

England face Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly at Wembley on Friday.

Southgate's final 26-man selection is scheduled to be announced on Saturday.

England are in a group with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at the championships.

