Kylian Mbappe can't be happy with his form, says France coach Didier Deschamps

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Kylian Mbappe can't be happy with his form, says France coach Didier Deschamps
Kylian Mbappe can't be happy with his form, says France coach Didier Deschamps
Mbappe looks dejected during their dismal loss to Newcastle
Mbappe looks dejected during their dismal loss to Newcastle
Reuters
Kylian Mbappe (24) cannot be satisfied with his recent performances, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday as he named his squad for a Euro qualifier against the Netherlands and a friendly with Scotland.

Mbappe has struggled this season despite scoring seven goals in Ligue 1 for Paris St Germain.

PSG were crushed 4-1 at Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday and Mbappe had little influence in the match at St James' Park.

"He's not at his best, just like his club's results. Obviously, with all he's capable of doing and his influence, that has a big impact on his team," Deschamps told a press conference.

"This isn't the first time, nor the last, that he's had periods when he's underperformed. Perhaps he didn't have a typical summer preparation."

Deschamps believes Mbappe will bounce back.

"But I'm not worried about him and his competitive spirit. I know him well. He must not be satisfied at the moment. Even when he does well, he wants to do better," he said.

France travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands on October 13th. They are top of Group B with a maximum 15 points.

Les Bleus host Scotland in Lille on October 17th.

Mentions
FootballEuroMbappe KylianParis SG
Related Articles
PSG's tiki-taka exposed as boss Luis Enrique fails Newcastle test
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
PSG try to seal Kolo Muani deal on transfer deadline day
Show more
Football
Conference League Roundup: PAOK snatch late winner to stun Eintracht Frankfurt
Chile rails against 2030 World Cup snub after 'surprise announcement'
Europa League roundup: Gravenberch and Jota earn Liverpool win over Royale Union SG
Coach Berhalter and Reyna building bridges ahead of US friendlies
Conference League roundup: Besiktas let two goal lead slip as Lugano pull off shock win
Europa League roundup: Brighton pull off two-goal comeback to snatch point at Marseille
Barcelona struggle with injuries, Bellingham on fire for Real
Injured Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
Morocco and Spain divided over who should host 2030 World Cup final
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings