Kylian Mbappe could have broken nose, possibly out for Euro 2024 group stage

Kylian Mbappe (25) could have a broken nose after a late collision with Kevin Danso (25) in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria. He could miss the rest of the group stage.

In the 85th minute, Mbappe was knocked to the ground by Danso from a free-kick that he instigated himself.

He remained on the ground for several minutes, his blood-stained shirt showing the violence of the contact with the central defender.

Journalist Saber Desfarges, reporting live from the pitch for TF1, told Les Bleus' medical staff that he was suffering from a fractured nose.

Didier Deschamps was pessimistic after France's 1-0 victory but is awaiting further tests. Mbappe is expected to undergo an MRI scan this evening to establish the extent of his injury.

Speaking to L'Equipe du Soir, former France team doctor Fabrice Bryand said that Mbappé's absence could last at least ten days, which would mean that the captain could not make his return until the next round final in the best-case scenario.