Luciano Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Luciano Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling

Luciano Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling

Spalletti will stay with Italy
Spalletti will stay with ItalyProfimedia
Luciano Spalletti will stay on as Italy coach despite the Azzurri's humbling elimination from Euro 2024, the country's football chief said on Sunday.

Italy were dumped out of the Euros at the last 16 stage after being soundly beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday night, but a disastrous title defence has not cost Spalletti his job.

"I'm pragmatic, it's impossible to resolve problems by abandoning a long-term project or by abandoning the coach and players who have accompanied us in this project," Gabriele Gravina, head of Italy's football federation, told reporters.

Italy came into the Euros as reigning champions but flopped in Germany under Spalletti, who replaced Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini last summer.

"Spalletti has our faith, he has to have our faith, he needs to get to work, as in 60 days the Nations League begins," added Gravina.

"We can't imagine that a (Kylian) Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo will suddenly come on the scene, so we need to be patient."

Spalletti took the Italy job with a huge amount of credit after leading Napoli to a historic Serie A title but has had a dreadful tournament, chopping and changing line-ups and formations and railing at journalists.

The 65-year-old said before the tournament that he would bring the best version of himself into the biggest job of his long and eventful coaching career.

Asked if he had achieved that, Spalletti said: "Obviously not, because if not I would be here talking about something different."

"The match last night brought us back down to zero, and it's from there that we need to start again," said Spalletti.

Italy begin their Nations League campaign against France in Paris on September 6th, and also face Belgium and Israel in Group A2.

Mentions
FootballEuroItaly
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Italian title defence ends with whimper as Germany ride luck
Swiss coach Yakin to enjoy Italy win before quarter-final challenge
Italian coach Luciano Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit from EURO 2024
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Mainoo starts for England in last-16 clash against Slovakia
Updated
Juventus sign Brazil star Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on long-term deal
Algeria's Said Benrahma leaves West Ham in permanent move to Lyon
COSAFA Cup 2024: Affane Said Djambae’s brace helps Comoros to sink 10-man Kenya
Lack of ideas and only one win: England's disappointing EUROs so far
Goal-shy Danes head home leaving Hjulmand with questions to answer
England seek spark against Slovakia to take advantage of soft draw
Willy Sagnol revels in leading Georgia on remarkable EURO 2024 run
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
Switzerland dump defending champions Italy out of EURO 2024
Italian coach Luciano Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit from EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings