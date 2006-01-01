Luis de la Fuente admits Spain performance against Italy was best of his reign

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Luis de la Fuente admits Spain performance against Italy was best of his reign

Luis de la Fuente admits Spain performance against Italy was best of his reign

Spain have started EURO 2024 with two impressive victories
Spain have started EURO 2024 with two impressive victoriesReuters
Spain underlined their EURO 2024 title credentials by outclassing defending champions Italy in a 1-0 win on Thursday which manager Luis de la Fuente (62) hailed as the best of his time in charge of the team.

The narrow victory margin would have been far greater but for heroics from Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and spurned chances, as Italy coach Luciano Spalletti admitted.

Spalletti attributed the yawning chasm between the sides to his players' lack of freshness, but De la Fuente felt that analysis did not give Spain enough credit.

"Football is not only about freshness and fitness levels, but also tactics and technique," he said. "I think we were superior across the board from a footballing perspective.

"Perhaps it even seemed that Italy played badly, but that's because we played very well.

"Italy won the Euro three years ago. We're still a long way off winning the European Championship."

Spain's performance inevitably prompted questions about whether they can win the title.

"I think we're the best in the world in terms of interpreting various match situations," he told reporters.

"Of course, that is really reinforced and strengthened when you win silverware. But I think it's important to really underline the quality of this generation of players, the players that have actually broken into this squad.

"I think the Spanish players are the best in the world."

De la Fuente knows, however, that it is a long road to Berlin and trophies are not won with impressive performances in the group stage.

"Essentially, we haven't yet achieved anything," he said. "OK, we've won some important matches. We have wonderful prospects.

"But football can also be very cruel. So we need to be cautious. We need to be humble. We need to show respect. And if they (the players) are able to understand that, all the better."

Mentions
FootballEuroSpainItaly
Related Articles
Morata claims Spain are 'a great team' after defeating Italy to book last-16 spot
EURO 2024 Talking Points: England given wake up call as Spain make a statement
Spain secure EURO 2024 progression with dominant win over Italy
Show more
Football
Gareth Southgate faces defining moment as England suffer EURO jeers
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd set to make Zirkzee move, Liverpool eyeing Williams
Updated
France take on Netherlands in Leipzig Stadium Zidane made his mark in 2006 World Cup
Koeman demands focus, predicts Dutch improvement against France
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa America
Argentina's Lionel Scaloni unhappy with pitch after win over Canada in Copa opener
Luciano Spalletti admits tired Italy outclassed by superior Spain
Lionel Messi becomes most capped player in Copa America history
Argentina open Copa America title defence with routine win over Canada
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat Italy and secure top spot in Group B
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd set to make Zirkzee move, Liverpool eyeing Williams
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism
French manager Dider Deschamps says masked Kylian Mbappe fit to face Netherlands

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings