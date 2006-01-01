Netherlands draw with France after VAR rules out Simons goal

Netherlands draw with France after VAR rules out Simons goal

Simons thought he had won it for the Netherlands
Simons thought he had won it for the Netherlands
The Netherlands’ four-match winning run in Euros group games ground to a halt in controversial circumstances as they were held to a 0-0 draw by France in Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena.

Any winner of this clash would more than likely secure top spot in Group D with a matchday to spare, and without the burden of being favourites as they were against Poland, it was the Dutch who started the brighter.

In fact, they came close to taking the lead inside just two minutes, when Jeremie Frimpong’s shot was turned away by the fingertips of Mike Maignan.

It was not the start France had envisaged in the wake of their recent head-to-head dominance, and their initial response to that early scare brought only a wasteful Antoine Griezmann effort that flew wide from 10 yards out.

Key stats
Key stats

That miss soon paled into insignificance though, when a mix-up in the area saw him produce what is likely to be miss of the tournament, as he fumbled an effort goalwards from six yards after Adrien Rabiot unselfishly squared the ball.

A lull then followed, as both sides settled into the game after a frantic start, leading to a goalless half-time scoreline that only upped the already-critical pressure to score first.

A defensive lapse from Stefan de Vrij almost gifted France the lead, when his failed offside trap kept Marcus Thuram onside. However, the Inter man could only blaze agonisingly over the bar as he bore down on goal under pressure from Virgil van Dijk.

French pressure was building on Bart Verburggen’s goalmouth, but two chances went begging in and around the hour mark. Aurelien Tchouaméni powered a header over from close range, before Griezmann again scuffed an effort wide from inside the six yard box.

Yet for all France’s pressure, it was Maignan that was the first to pick the ball out of his net. Xavi Simons slammed home a loose ball 20 minutes from time, but to the dismay of those in orange, an offside Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to have interfered with Maignan’s ability to dive. The goal was duly chalked off.

Even the Netherlands’ super-sub Wout Weghorst couldn’t inspire them to a late winner, with the final result marking the two nations’ first goalless head-to-head since 2004.

After a game where nerves ultimately prevailed over skill, this stalemate leaves Group D wide open. But with France facing group basement dwellers Poland on the final day, they may believe they are in pole position to take top spot – and, in turn, craft an easier path to the final on paper.

Flashscore Man of the Match: N'Golo Kante (France)

Catch up on the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballEuroNetherlandsFrance
