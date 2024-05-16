Netherlands release provisional Euro 2024 squad without Joshua Zirkzee

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Netherlands release provisional Euro 2024 squad without Joshua Zirkzee

Netherlands release provisional Euro 2024 squad without Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee won't be going to the European Championship
Zirkzee won't be going to the European ChampionshipProfimedia
Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee (22) is the headline exclusion from the squad list released this Thursday by Ronald Koeman. The final squad won't be released until June 7th.

This Thursday, the Netherlands announced their shortlist for the European Championship. Among the 30 names chosen by Ronald Koeman, Joshua Zirkzee and Noa Lang are absent.

The striker shone for Bologna, who qualified for the Champions League next season but failed to convince the Oranje coach. He is also battling an injury which may have weighed into Koeman's decision.

Lang, the 24-year-old PSV winger, has been dealing with an injury since January and also missed out on selection after going to the World Cup in 2022. Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer, who is also injured, was also expected to miss out.

New to the squad is Ian Maatsen. The left-back helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final and can look forward to making his debut for the Oranje.

The Netherlands kick off the European Championship on June 16th against Poland. They then play France (21st) and Austria (25th) in the group stage.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona FC), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim).

Mentions
FootballZirkzee JoshuaNetherlandsEuro
Related Articles
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong to miss rest of season with ankle sprain
Euro 2024 team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Who are the top 10 contenders three months out from kick-off?
Show more
Football
Las Palmas on the brink of LaLiga survival thanks to draw with Real Betis
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
EURO Rewind: The triumph of Luis Suarez in 1964, the only Spaniard to win the Ballon d'Or
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
West Ham's Michail Antonio reveals he 'hated football' before seeking therapy
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury
FIFA to propose mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits
Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement
Sevilla legend Jesus Navas to leave club at the end of the season
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings