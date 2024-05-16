Netherlands release provisional Euro 2024 squad without Joshua Zirkzee

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee (22) is the headline exclusion from the squad list released this Thursday by Ronald Koeman. The final squad won't be released until June 7th.

This Thursday, the Netherlands announced their shortlist for the European Championship. Among the 30 names chosen by Ronald Koeman, Joshua Zirkzee and Noa Lang are absent.

The striker shone for Bologna, who qualified for the Champions League next season but failed to convince the Oranje coach. He is also battling an injury which may have weighed into Koeman's decision.

Lang, the 24-year-old PSV winger, has been dealing with an injury since January and also missed out on selection after going to the World Cup in 2022. Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer, who is also injured, was also expected to miss out.

New to the squad is Ian Maatsen. The left-back helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final and can look forward to making his debut for the Oranje.

The Netherlands kick off the European Championship on June 16th against Poland. They then play France (21st) and Austria (25th) in the group stage.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona FC), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim).