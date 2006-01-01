Netherlands skipper Van Dijk understands criticism of his team at EURO 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Netherlands skipper Van Dijk understands criticism of his team at EURO 2024

Netherlands skipper Van Dijk understands criticism of his team at EURO 2024

Netherlands are almost certain to advance to the round of 16
Netherlands are almost certain to advance to the round of 16Reuters
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk (32) said he understands the criticism of his team at the European Championship and agreed with some of the sentiments despite the Dutch picking up four points out of a possible six in Group D.

The Dutch edged Poland 2-1 in their opening game in Hamburg and were fortunate not to lose to a wasteful France in their second match in Leipzig, escaping with a 0-0 draw.

"Against Poland we played well for 60 minutes and created many chances," Van Dijk told reporters. "But we were also under pressure. Against France we were more compact as a team.

"Keeping a clean sheet against the World Cup runners-up is good. But in possession of the ball, we were very poor."

The Netherlands team came under fire from TV pundits and newspaper columnists following the game against France but Van Dijk was unruffled by the criticism.

"Everyone is allowed to have their own opinion, that's fine," he added. "It doesn't bother me, it's part of football. If it irritated me, I would have a very unpleasant life.

"Expectations are high, also among ourselves. We have a good team; I sincerely think so. We want to show it in big matches. After the match against France, we as players clearly said to each other what needs to be improved.

“We can and must do better than we did against France. We can still make progress in this European Championship."

The Dutch, who are almost certain to advance to the round of 16, complete their group fixtures against Austria in Berlin on Tuesday.

Mentions
FootballEuroNetherlandsvan Dijk Virgil
Related Articles
Matthijs de Ligt saw psychologist after being benched by Netherlands
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Show more
Football
Czech forward Patrik Schick reportedly set to miss crucial Turkey game
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Chelsea closing in on David
Updated
Doku believes Intense Guardiola has made winger better player
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai angered by slow response to Barnabas Varga collision
Nick Mwendwa assures Kenyan football will be incomparable in Africa in three years
Coach Dalic cites leaky defence and ageing squad for Croatia's struggles
Hungary's Barnabas Varga set for surgery on 'multiple' facial fractures
We are dreaming' - brave Albania not just playing for pride against Spain
Goalkeeper Neuer lauds Germany's impact substitutes after draw with Switzerland
Familiar heartbreak for Scotland after another early tournament exit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Chelsea closing in on David
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings