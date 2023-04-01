No James or Sterling but Henderson included in latest England squad

Gareth Southgate has named his latest England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, with Chelsea's Raheem Sterling and Reece James both failing to make the cut.

Sterling has seen an upturn in form in recent weeks, starting 10 times for the Blues and scoring three goals, while James has recently made a full return to action from injury.

Neither has been included in the Three Lions squad though, although the likes of Bukayo Saka and James Maddison - both of whom picked up knocks in their most recent club outings for Arsenal and Tottenham respectively - have both been selected.

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson is also recalled despite picking up an injury against Dortmund on Tuesday.

Manchester City's John Stones and Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah are the other casualties from Southgate's previous squad to drop out.

Jordan Henderson, who controversially joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July and has been on the receiving end of backlash from England fans in recent times, also keeps his spot.

England play Malta at Wembley on November 17th and travel to North Macedonia on November 20th.

Southgate's side have already qualified for the tournament next summer in Germany after beating Italy 3-1 last month.

The England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone(Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford(Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk(Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire(Manchester United), Fikayi Tomori(AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold(Liverpool), Jude Bellingham(Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen(West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane(Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins(Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)