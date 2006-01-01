Phil Foden defends under-fire Gareth Southgate, says players must step up

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Phil Foden defends under-fire Gareth Southgate, says players must step up

Phil Foden defends under-fire Gareth Southgate, says players must step up

Foden was recently named the Premier League's Player of the Season
Foden was recently named the Premier League's Player of the Season Reuters
England's Phil Foden (24) said the players need to shoulder some of the blame for the team's shaky performances at EURO 2024 and that he feels sorry for manager Gareth Southgate, who has been subjected to heavy criticism.

England have sputtered through their four games in Germany with Jude Bellingham's last-gasp bicycle kick and Harry Kane's header in extra time against Slovakia salvaging their tournament.

When asked about the criticism Southgate has faced, particularly around the team's tendency to sit back rather than press, the Manchester City man said he feels sorry for the coach.

"The players have got to take some of the blame," Foden told British media. "There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.

"There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to (work it out)."

Foden was named the Premier League's Player of the Season but has been off the boil in Germany.

"I've not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it," he said.

England take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballEuroEnglandFoden Phil
Related Articles
Lack of ideas and only one win: England's disappointing EUROs so far
Battered and bruised Gordon believes he can be England's EURO spark
Phil Foden heading back to England camp after birth of his third baby
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Ten Hag signs Man Utd extension
Updated
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs contract extension
Updated
Contrasting emotions for Turkey's Dutch-born contingent ahead of quarter-final clash
The greatest swap deals in the history of the Premier League
Spain select Olympic squad packed with World Cup winners
Masked man: Will Kylian Mbappe finally fire for France at EURO 2024?
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
CONMEBOL admits referee mistake over penalty on Vinicius at Copa America
Lionel Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa América quarter-final with Ecuador
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Ten Hag signs Man Utd extension
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Emma Raducanu relishing British dream team partnership with Andy Murray
Lionel Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa América quarter-final with Ecuador

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings