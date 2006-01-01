Phil Foden defends under-fire Gareth Southgate, says players must step up

England's Phil Foden (24) said the players need to shoulder some of the blame for the team's shaky performances at EURO 2024 and that he feels sorry for manager Gareth Southgate, who has been subjected to heavy criticism.

England have sputtered through their four games in Germany with Jude Bellingham's last-gasp bicycle kick and Harry Kane's header in extra time against Slovakia salvaging their tournament.

When asked about the criticism Southgate has faced, particularly around the team's tendency to sit back rather than press, the Manchester City man said he feels sorry for the coach.

"The players have got to take some of the blame," Foden told British media. "There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.

"There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to (work it out)."

Foden was named the Premier League's Player of the Season but has been off the boil in Germany.

"I've not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it," he said.

England take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.