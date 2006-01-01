'Pure gold': Albania proud of battling with great teams despite Euros exit

Impressive performances by Albania at Euro 2024 against three major football nations - Italy, Croatia and Spain - have left their fans and coach beaming with pride despite the failure to progress from the group stage.

"My players left everything on the pitch and they will remember this for the rest of their lives," Albania's Brazilian coach Sylvinho said after another battling display in their 1-0 defeat by Spain on Monday.

Even though this was the most subdued performance of their three Group B games, Albania still had more shots on goal than their illustrious rivals - four to three - and pressed hard for an equaliser in front of their passionate red-clad fans.

The loss followed a narrow 2-1 opening defeat against Italy and a pulsating 2-2 draw with Croatia in games where many had predicted Albania would be thumped.

"No one was humiliated. We were playing at the top level. They (the players) were perfect for me as coach – this was pure gold," added Sylvinho, who has transformed Albania since taking over at the start of 2023.

Albania's second major tournament was a wonderful learning experience for his young players and unifying moment for the nation, he said.

"We've been there for a year-and-a half, we've found very good players. They said we would get thrashed. The players believed in the work. They left everything on the pitch. This is a team with very good transition.

"Albania saw young players who promise a lot and I hope will be in the national team for a decade more."

Sylvinho said he had suffered many sleepless nights worrying about the high quality of Albania's opposition.

"But it was worth it. The result: we competed, we did our best. The country is very proud of everything we are doing. And we have to get used to competitions like this, of a high level.

"They've given me a lot of headaches - Croatia, Italy and Spain. But I think we did well.

"I wouldn't change it. The experience has been amazing. It's been priceless playing against these three teams. Playing against Spain, it's worth gold."

Albania captain Berat Djimsiti said more could have been achieved had some luck gone their way. For example, Albania had a glorious chance to equalise against reigning European champions Italy at the death in their first game.

"Everything is possible in football and, with a little bit of luck, we could have done more. In general, I would consider it a positive performance in this tournament. But we have to learn from what we did wrong."

Striker Armando Broja echoed the sentiments: "We have to keep our head up and we should feel proud. We knew all three teams are from a high level of football. In none of the games they destroyed us and we should feel proud of what we did."