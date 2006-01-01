Questioning our dignity was shameful, says Romania coach Edward Iordanescu

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Questioning our dignity was shameful, says Romania coach Edward Iordanescu

Questioning our dignity was shameful, says Romania coach Edward Iordanescu

It is the first time in 24 years Romania have reached the European Championship knockout rounds
It is the first time in 24 years Romania have reached the European Championship knockout roundsReuters
Suggestions that Romania and Slovakia would manipulate the draw that guaranteed both progressed to the Euro 2024 last 16 were shameful, Romania coach Edward Iordanescu said on Wednesday after the game ended 1-1.

The complexities of Group E, in which all four teams were on three points after two matches, meant one point each would suffice whatever happened in the other game between Belgium and Ukraine.

Slovakia led with an Ondrej Duda header but Romania equalised thanks to Razvan Marin's penalty after a foul on Ianis Hagi and both sides had further chances in a match played partly in a huge thunderstorm.

Romania finished top with four points ahead of Belgium, who drew 0-0 with Ukraine -- courtesy of scoring more goals in the group -- while Slovakia advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.

It was the first time in 24 years Romania have reached the European Championship knockout rounds, reviving memories of their great teams of the past.

Everyone in Group E finished on four points
Everyone in Group E finished on four pointsFlashscore

Iordanescu spoke of his pride in the new generation, saying they had restored Romania's spirit, but he was clearly agitated that anyone thought his side would play for a draw.

"I believe it was clear that both teams gave everything for 80 minutes," Iordanescu told reporters. "Everybody gave their best. To speak before a game and to throw mud to the teams and to the players and to our work and to our dignity is shameful.

"They should have waited and see and then judge us, so this was shameful, it was not nice. They threw this garbage to us but not just to us but to the team, to our fans and to everybody.

"We showed that we have character. Romania all the time fights with character and if we were going to lose and go home, we would have gone home but with our dignity intact."

Iordanescu did not point the finger at anyone in particular but former Romania player Danut Lupu had stirred the pot by saying in an interview with AS.Ro that a draw had been arranged and there was no point risking a loss.

The statistics did not suggest two sides not going for the win with Slovakia having 13 goal attempts to Romania's nine, nine of them on target. Iordanescu said only in the last 10 minutes did his team play to secure the draw.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

Romania have impressed at the tournament, as have their passionate fans who celebrated wildly on Wednesday.

"Almost the whole stadium was yellow. They were so close. They followed us at the train station, at the hotel, when we went on trips, training, when we got back to the hotel," Iordanescu said.

"That's absolutely incredible. And I really hope that this will continue."

Mentions
FootballEuroRomaniaSlovakia
Related Articles
Romania end long wait to secure qualification with Ianis Hagi to the fore
Romania come back to draw with Slovakia as both sides progress from tight Group E
Slovakia braced for Romania challenge as 2021 ghosts linger
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Turkey dump out Czech Republic and secure qualification after winning thrilling contest
Minnows Georgia stun Portugal to earn historic win and place in last 16
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Updated
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne sidesteps questions over fans' boos after tepid draw
Slovakia happy to secure qualification but braced for tough last-16 game
Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov laments opening loss after EUROs exit on goal difference
Underperforming Belgium players look like latest victims of fatigue
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings