Serbia rewarded for never say die attitude after last minute equaliser against Slovenia

Serbia rewarded for never say die attitude after last minute equaliser against Slovenia

Jovic on the floor after last gasp equaliser
Jovic on the floor after last gasp equaliserReuters
Manager Dragan Stojkovic praised Serbia's persistent attacks and shots on goal which earned a last-gasp equaliser in their Euro 2024 Group C clash against Slovenia on Thursday and kept their tournament hopes alive.

A header by substitute Luka Jovic deep into added time cancelled out right back Zan Karnicnik's 69th-minute opener for Slovenia, in a fluctuating game in which Serbia had 15 attempts on goal.

"We do not give up, we believe all the way to the end and the result came as a reward for believing. For many the match was over but for us it was not," Stojkovic told reporters.

"Our stats are much better, from chances created to shots on target. But goals are the ones that count. It is important that we secured that draw, even though the starting line-up shows that our idea was to win and to score goals – to play attractive, attacking football."

Clear favourites heading into the game, Serbia refused to accept a shock loss to Slovenia. While not the win he had wanted, Stojkovic declared himself satisfied.

"The number of opportunities we created - ball possessions, shots on goal - we want an offensive game, we want to create opportunities. This is a result that keeps us in the game and we are looking forward to the last match."

Serbia lost 1-0 to England in their opening game and play Denmark on Tuesday.

"Even before the goal, we should have scored. I'm not quite sure how (Aleksandar) Mitrovic's chances didn't turn into a goal," the coach said.

"I don't like boring football. I want to see my team attack, create chances, I want to see Serbia with full determination. Can we score? I think yes. But sometimes you have to be lucky also. I am very satisfied with the performance because to create seven, eight or nine occasions with big chances to score - this is something that is very important."

Serbia captain Dusan Tadic was less upbeat.

"(I have) mixed feelings. We wanted three points.

"Slovenia had more initiative. We have missed too many (chances) for our standards," he told Serbian television.

Stojkovic is expecting an open game against the Danes.

"We know how they play," he said. "They also drew 1-1 with the Slovenians, they are not invincible, but they are strong and of good quality."

