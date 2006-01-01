Slovakia happy to secure qualification but braced for tough last-16 game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Slovakia happy to secure qualification but braced for tough last-16 game

Slovakia happy to secure qualification but braced for tough last-16 game

Slovakia players celebrate
Slovakia players celebrateProfimedia
Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona is prepared for a tough EURO 2024 last-16 clash, after his team secured a place in the knockout rounds with a 1-1 draw against Romania on Wednesday.

The Slovakians could next face group winners Spain or England.

"We have world-class opponents ahead," he told reporters. "Regardless of opponents it will be hard."

Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, player of the match against Romania, agreed.

"It will be very difficult, but we will try to knock them out," he said.

Slovakia took the lead against Romania in the first half when Ondrej Duda scored with a header, but Romania equalised from the penalty spot through Razvan Marin before the break.

"To be honest, I feel exhausted," Lobotka said. "But whenever you have success you draw energy from it, from the fans, from the stadium."

All four teams in Group E finished on four points
All four teams in Group E finished on four pointsFlashscore

The tough weather conditions had made the game even more difficult, he said.

"You have that heat and hard ground in the beginning, after 40 minutes it changes completely," Lobotka said of the driving rain and thunderstorms.

Group E presented an unprecedented scenario, with all four teams tied on three points heading into the final day, with a draw sufficient for both Slovakia and Romania to advance.

But Calzona said his instructions were clear from the beginning - win the match.

"I am happy with the progression of the last 16, it was important," the Italian said.

Slovakia are appearing in their third straight European Championship. They reached the round of 16 in 2016 and exited at the group stage in the last edition of the tournament.

Mentions
FootballEuroSlovakiaRomania
Related Articles
Questioning our dignity was shameful, says Romania coach Edward Iordanescu
Romania end long wait to secure qualification with Ianis Hagi to the fore
Romania come back to draw with Slovakia as both sides progress from tight Group E
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Turkey dump out Czech Republic and secure qualification after winning thrilling contest
Minnows Georgia stun Portugal to earn historic win and place in last 16
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Updated
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne sidesteps questions over fans' boos after tepid draw
Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov laments opening loss after EUROs exit on goal difference
Underperforming Belgium players look like latest victims of fatigue
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings