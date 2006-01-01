Southgate asks fans to back his players after another poor performance

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Southgate asks fans to back his players after another poor performance

Southgate asks fans to back his players after another poor performance

Southgate and his players have been criticised
Southgate and his players have been criticised Reuters
A handful of England fans let manager Gareth Southgate know how they felt after an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, hurling empty beer cups in his direction.

Southgate, whose team finished top of Group C with five points but scored two goals in three games, said he will bear the brunt of the criticism but made a plea for the fans to support his players.

"I understand it. I'm not going to back away from it. The most important thing is the supporters stay with the team," Southgate told reporters.

"I understand the narrative towards me and that's better for the team than it being towards them. But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar."

While England arrived as favourites, they have left fans frustrated with three tepid performances, falling short on their aim to make a statement with a decisive win on Tuesday that would have set them up for the knockout rounds with momentum.

"They (England's players) kept composure in a game where they've come into a really challenging environment," Southgate said. "Of course, we'd love a couple of goals that send everybody home happy. But we were definitely an improvement on what we did in the last game."

England have created precious little
England have created precious littleStatsPerform

England, who were poor in their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, enjoyed 72% possession and completed 694 passes compared to 208 from Slovenia but very few of them caused their opponents any real concern.

There were some positive glimpses in what Southgate and captain Harry Kane called the best of their three matches, with substitutes Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon injecting some much-needed energy.

"I think the changes we made had a positive effect on the game tonight," Southgate said. "We weren't able to find the right pass, the final finish. But we are improving.

"I don't think we were suddenly going to be free and liberated and stick four or five goals in. Football doesn't work that way. I saw progress. The goals will come."

Southgate's men can perhaps take some measure of comfort from recent history. They were terrible in a 0-0 draw with Scotland in the group stage three years ago before going on to finish runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020.

"You never want to look back having not topped the group and spiral into tough matches where people can then accuse you that, because you didn't win the group then you've ended up with a tougher draw," Southgate said.

On the plus side for England, who are unbeaten in their last 14 European Championship group stage matches going back to a 2-1 loss to France in 2004, they have wound up on the opposite side of the knockout draw to France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

A key factor, Southgate said, will be to keep a positive mood in the camp amid the criticism ahead of Sunday's last-16 game.

"We have made England over the last three or four years fun again," he said. "I think it has been enjoyable for the players and we have got to be very, very careful that it stays that way."

Mentions
FootballEuroSouthgate GarethEngland
Related Articles
Southgate takes responsibility for England 'falling a little bit short'
England manager Gareth Southgate in a 'happier' place shut off from criticism
Southgate faces Foden dilemma ahead of England's clash with Denmark
Show more
Football
Spurs star Son's dad denies allegations of 'corporal punishment' at football academy
Denmark relishing showdown with Germany after nervy Serbia draw
Argentina bag late winner to see off Chile and secure Copa América progression
Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France fail to impress, Austria fly, England produce snoozefest
Denmark settle for uninspiring stalemate with Serbia to secure qualification
England stumble over finish line with drab draw against Slovenia
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings