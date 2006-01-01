Spain secure EURO 2024 progression with dominant win over Italy

Spain qualified for the knockout stages of EURO 2024 with a game to spare after beating Italy 1-0 in their 11th encounter at a major tournament - a record between two European nations.

With this their fifth meeting in as many European Championships, these two international giants were familiar foes as they both took to the field in search of successive group stage wins.

Despite having suffered elimination at the expense of Italy at both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, Spain have already proved they are not a team stuck in the past. Their whitewash first game triumph over Croatia saw them win the game despite having less possession - the first time since the Euro 2008 final that they had less of the ball in a game.

Still, La Roja saw plenty of the ball early on here, and some sublime build-up saw Pedri’s header draw a remarkable save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy struggled to adapt to Spain’s tempo and Nico Williams spurned his own golden headed chance after 10 minutes, nodding past the post when found in acres of space.

As the half progressed, the Italians looked to strike on the counter, but there was little doubt who was in charge as Alvaro Morata flashed a shot at Donnarumma before the keeper pulled off another fine save from Fabian Ruiz’s long-range effort.

Having seen an early chance thwarted within 90 seconds of the first half, there was early second-half symmetry as Pedri sent his 12-yard effort wide of the goal.

Considering their inability to find the back of the net, perhaps Spain coach Luis de la Fuente breathed a sigh of relief when his side eventually took the lead courtesy of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori’s unfortunate own goal with 55 minutes gone - though it was undoubtedly a deserved one for La Roja.

There was a hint of Spain’s golden era about the way this side moved the ball around, with the Azzurri unable to keep up with the tormenting young trio of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Williams. The latter nearly scored one of the goals of the tournament with 20 minutes to go, curling a brilliant effort onto the woodwork from the edge of the box.

Only finally making inroads into La Roja’s defence with 10 minutes to go, it was a case of too little too late for an Italian outfit that will be hoping for much more in what is now a crucial final group stage game against Croatia.

Spain, meanwhile, continue to defy some critics and look to be playing their best football ahead of their contest against Albania.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedri (Spain)