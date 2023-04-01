Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled after two Swedish fans shot dead in Brussels

Updated
Sweden's fans console each other inside the stadium
Sweden's fans console each other inside the stadium
AFP
Two people have been shot dead in central Brussels ahead of the football match between Belgium and Sweden. This is according to the public prosecutor's office, according to multiple reports.

The match was then cancelled as the Swedish players have remained in the dressing room after the break.

According to Sudinfo La Capitale, at least one of those killed was wearing a Swedish national team jersey.

Expressen reports that several Belgian media outlets are reporting that the perpetrator shouted 'Allahu akbar' before firing the fatal shots.

There is reportedly a video showing the horrific moment that unfolded in Place Sainctelette in the Belgian capital.

A video is currently going viral showing the violent situation in which at least one person falls to the ground.

According to several media outlets, the perpetrators are two Swedish citizens, according to Ilse van de Keere, spokesperson for the Belgian police.

According to several media reports, the perpetrator escaped the scene on a scooter.

Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level as a man in a video on social media claimed that he was the assailant and that he was from the Islamic State.

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

Swedish reporters at the game said they had been informed of the attack just before the national anthems were played, and the Swedish players told UEFA they did not want to play the second half and the Belgians agreed, Swedish broadcaster TV6 said.

The score was level at 1-1 when news of the suspension came and Swedish fans have been asked to remain in the stadium.

Belgium have already booked their place at the finals in Germany next year, while Sweden cannot qualify.

"I feel completely shocked," Sweden fan Pernilla Califf told the Aftonbladet newspaper. "We don't understand anything. Everyone is taking off their Swedish shirts and changing into neutral clothes. This is really unpleasant"

'COMPLETELY UNREAL'

Sweden coach Janne Andersson (61) told a press conference that they had asked not to carry on with the match.

"When I came down for the break, I got this information. Immediately, I felt that it was completely unreal. What kind of world do we live in today?" he told reporters.

"I came into the locker room and when the team started talking we agreed 100 percent that we didn't want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families."

Sweden captain Victor Lindelof (29) told the press conference that the players never felt in any danger.

"Our security team handled it well and put us at ease. They explained that this is the safest place to be in Brussels," he said.

"Belgium are already qualified and we don't have the opportunity to get to the European Championship, so I see no reason to play," Lindelof added.

