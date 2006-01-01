Swiss coach Yakin to enjoy Italy win before quarter-final challenge

Swiss coach Yakin to enjoy Italy win before quarter-final challenge

Swiss coach Yakin on the touchlines
Swiss coach Yakin on the touchlinesReuters
Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said he wanted to enjoy his team's comprehensive 2-0 win over Italy in the last 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday before he turns his mind to the quarter-final against England or Slovakia.

The Swiss outplayed the defending champions with another clinical performance at the tournament.

"We won an important game, and that's what's crucial - as for what happens tomorrow, what comes after that, we'll prepare well again for our next opponent," Yakin told reporters.

Sticking to their usual system and keeping players in their positions was enough to beat Italy, said the coach when asked whether he had expected Italy to play so poorly.

"We kept them busy and put them under pressure," said Yakin.

"It's not only that we won today but how we won today," he said.

Switzerland midfielder Rubin Vargas, named player of the match, said his team were aggressive right from the start of the game.

"We didn't give them time to breathe," he said.

It was only Switzerland's ninth win over the Italians in 62 attempts and their first since 1993.

The Swiss, in the knockout stages of their sixth successive major tournament, will next meet the winners of Sunday's game between England and Slovakia.

Defending champions Italy head home after exiting before the quarter-final stage of the European Championship for the first time in 20 years.

