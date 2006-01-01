Switzerland dump defending champions Italy out of EURO 2024

Reigning European champions Italy were dumped out of EURO 2024 at the Round of 16 stage by a resplendent Switzerland side, with Ruben Vargas contributing twice in a 2-0 triumph that sent them to the quarter-finals for the second successive edition.

Memories of defeating then-world champions France at this stage three years ago injected a surge of optimism into Switzerland’s early endeavours, and the so-called underdogs looked extremely assured in possession.

That said, they didn’t turn their momentum into meaningful chances, at least until Breel Embolo called Gianluigi Donnarumma into a smart save just before the 25-minute mark, before Federico Chiesa saw his low shot blocked by Manuel Akanji.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

That effort was just about all Italy had to shout about during a dismal first half display, and the Rossocrociati turned up the heat at an already-sweltering Olympiastadion.

Shots came in from Fabian Schär and Ricardo Rodriguez, setting the scene for them to grab a deserved lead through Remo Freuler. Having received it from Ruben Vargas in the area, the Bologna man flicked the ball up and volleyed inside Donnarumma’s near stick, setting his side on course to emulate their 2021 heroics.

Donnarumma did well to push Fabian Rieder’s free-kick onto the post on the stroke of half-time, but he was powerless to stop Vargas’ stunning curled effort flying into the top corner from the edge of the area just moments after the restart.

Despite being distinctly second-best, Italy at least knew that Switzerland had failed to keep a clean sheet in four previous matches, and Gianluca Scamacca prodded against the post as they looked to forge a way back into the tie.

Despite substitutions threatening to pose further threat to the Swiss back line, imperious displays from the likes of Akanji and Schär ensured the outcome was never in doubt.

As excellent as Italy were poor, Switzerland cruised to a first victory in nine head-to-heads against their southern neighbours, and just a second since they hosted the 1954 World Cup. Luciano Spalletti’s days may well be numbered after such a substandard display in Germany, while either England or Slovakia await Murat Yakin’s men in the final eight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Remo Freuler (Switzerland)

