Switzerland living in the moment but want more to celebrate against England

Switzerland are enjoying a moment to live for after an impressive run at Euro 2024, with the players in the mood for more and confident they can trouble pre-tournament favourites England, their coach said on Friday.

Switzerland are aiming to make history by winning a place in the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time, having delivered a statement of intent by holding Germany to a draw and knocking out holders Italy in the round of 16.

"We are happy just to be in this moment, to be doing this. We have played well and we were able to create problems for big opponents," coach Murat Yakin told a press conference on the eve of their quarter-final against England for the chance to face Netherlands or Turkey in the last four.

"We are in good shape, we have a lot of self-confidence, and we have shown in several games that we can play against big teams," he said.

"We played against the defending champion, we played well against the hosts, Germany. And so we will cause problems for the English."

Yakin confirmed pivotal playmaker Granit Xhaka was fit to face England in Duesseldorf, despite an adductor problem, and expected a great game from his captain.

England and Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals after sharply contrasting performances so far.

The Swiss have been unflappable, credited with smart tactics, strong defence and fluid attacking that has won the hearts of the public back home.

England have been under fire since day one, however, with discontent among fans over lacklustre, at times rudderless, performances, with players failing to replicate their club form and coach Gareth Southgate criticised over his selections.

Quality England

Yakin said his team enjoyed eliminating neighbours Italy and wanted to give Switzerland more reasons to cheer.

"Our country celebrated with us. That's the kind of moments we live for," he said.

He smiled when asked if the England match would be the game of his life.

"The last games I've been asked that question," he said. "And I hope I'll be asked the question again next week."

Defender Fabian Schar, who has spent the past six years at Newcastle United, backed his Switzerland team against England but said their opponents were stacked with quality and should not be written off.

"No matter how they played, they are in the quarter-finals. So nobody's interested how they played in the group," he said.

"They have a lot of quality and any time they can hurt their opponents. So we need to be prepared for that."

Schar was also asked his opinion on speculation that his club manager Eddie Howe was a contender to become England manager if Southgate stepped down from the job.

"I'm really happy to have him as a manager. Hopefully he stays at Newcastle," he said.