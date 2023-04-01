Thibaut Courtois will not travel with Belgium for Estonia Euro 2024 qualifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Thibaut Courtois will not travel with Belgium for Estonia Euro 2024 qualifier
Thibaut Courtois will not travel with Belgium for Estonia Euro 2024 qualifier
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois will not travel to Estonia
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois will not travel to Estonia
Reuters
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (31) will not travel with Belgium for their Euro 2024 qualifier in Estonia on Tuesday as local media reported he is unhappy at being overlooked for the captaincy in this past weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Austria.

Belgium team officials confirmed on Monday that Courtois will not be part of the travelling party but failed to give a reason why.

After Eden Hazard’s international retirement following the disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar, the captaincy of the side went to Kevin De Bruyne.

The latter missed the game against Austria with injury and coach Domenico Tedesco handed the armband to Romelu Lukaku, intending to make Courtois skipper against Estonia.

According to local media, this angered the gloveman, who also berated several teammates in the dressing room in the wake of the draw with Austria, and made the decision not to travel for Tuesday’s match.

Belgium have four points from their opening two qualifiers in Group F having also won 3-0 away in Sweden.

Mentions
FootballEuroCourtois ThibautBelgium
Related Articles
Euro 2024 expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations as matches resume
Gareth Southgate says he is powerless to stop transfer talk in England camp
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Portugal cruise past Bosnia & Herzegovina, Belgium held back
Show more
Football
Argentina cap off Asian tour with comfortable 2-0 win over Indonesia
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
Bournemouth announce Iraola as new head coach following O'Neil departure
Updated
No guarantees for wins but Germany are on the right path, says Flick
Premier League club Bournemouth part company with head coach Gary O'Neil
Updated
Rodgers returns to Celtic as manager on three-year contract to replace Postecoglou
Manchester City chairman Al Mubarak says he has 'strong views' on Premier League charges
Spain women's defender Ona Batlle to join Barcelona from Manchester United
Joselu returns to Real Madrid on season-long loan from relegated Espanyol
Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Quincy Promes to 18 months for stabbing cousin
Most Read
Spain defeat Croatia in penalty shootout to win UEFA Nations League in Rotterdam
Transfer News LIVE: Real Madrid announce Joselu signing, Bournemouth appoint Iraola
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink