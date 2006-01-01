Three fans injured in knife attack after Czech Republic vs Turkey at EURO 2024

Turkish fans during the match with the Czech Republic

German police confirmed on Thursday that three fans were injured in a Stuttgart fan zone after the Czech Republic vs Turkey match on Wednesday in the third round of Group F at EURO 2024.

The clashes took place in the Stuttgart fan zone, involving a 25-year-old man who injured three others.

The German police did not want to disclose the nationality of the attacker, who, according to Bild, is believed to be Turkish.

A witness present at the scene recalled the moments of panic.

"Everyone was running for the exit. Some people were kicked. Fortunately, nobody fell, otherwise it could have been worse," he said.

It's still being investigated how the weapon got past fan zone security in Stuttgart.