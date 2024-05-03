UEFA agree to increase squad size from 23 to 26 players for Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. UEFA agree to increase squad size from 23 to 26 players for Euro 2024
UEFA agree to increase squad size from 23 to 26 players for Euro 2024
Participating countries have until June 7 to provide UEFA with a squad list
Participating countries have until June 7 to provide UEFA with a squad listReuters
UEFA have agreed to increase squad sizes from 23 to 26 players for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, European football's governing body said on Friday.

International managers had voiced concerns when a return to the pre-Covid-19 23-player limit had been confirmed by UEFA, after it was increased to 26 for Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022.

"The UEFA Executive Committee has today decided to increase the maximum squad size of the teams participating in the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 from the original quota of 23 to 26 players," a UEFA statement said.

"The increase does not represent an obligation for the participating national associations."

Participating countries have until June 7 to provide UEFA with a squad list containing a minimum of 23 players and a maximum of 26.

Mentions
FootballEuro
Related Articles
Deschamps says France among Euro 'favourites' but warns of 'tough group'
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong to miss rest of season with ankle sprain
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Hectic Friday of action across Europe kickstarts weekend
Updated
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Carlo Ancelotti - How he overcame Manchester City
Edin Terzic says Dortmund can rest players against Augsburg after PSG win
Hack the Weekend: Fulham, Bochum and Alaves all have enough to pull off a surprise
Mauricio Pochettino wants end to 'stupid rumours' over Chelsea future
Girona want 'historic' home win over Barcelona to complete league double
Top-four chasing Atletico need to improve, admits Diego Simeone
Mark Clattenburg quits role as Nottingham Forest referee analyst
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal better prepared for title tussle this season
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semi-finals
Champion Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final with comeback win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings