UEFA fines Croatia for fan trouble at EURO 2024 match against Albania

UEFA have fined the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) for the incidents that occurred in the stands during Croatia's 2-2 draw with Albania at EURO 2024, the national federation said on Saturday.

The HNS published a statement on its website saying that it will have to pay a fine of 28,000 euros ($29,900) due to the "lighting of flares and throwing of objects by some Croatian fans during the match played on June 19th in Hamburg".

"The Croatian Football Federation thanks the Croatian fans for their excellent support and once again calls on them to refrain from lighting and throwing flares", the statement said.

The HNS was also fined after Croatia's first match in Group B, which they lost 3-0 to Spain.

The Croatian federation was fined 87,875 euros for fans throwing plastic cups onto the pitch and lighting flares.

Croatia are in danger of a group-stage exit from Euro 2024 after defeat to Spain and Wednesday's thrilling 2-2 draw in which Albania's Klaus Gjasula scored at both ends, including a dramatic injury-time equaliser.

Croatia, World Cup semi-finalists in 2022, will now likely need to win their final Group B match against holders Italy on Monday to have any hope of reaching the knockout phase of a fifth straight major tournament.