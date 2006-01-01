UEFA reaffirms that VAR should only intervene in clear and obvious errors at EURO 2024

Leipzig will be the centre of VAR action at the tournament

UEFA's director of refereeing, Roberto Rosetti (56), reaffirmed on Tuesday that VAR should only intervene in matches at the 2024 European Football Championship when there is "evidence of a clear and obvious error".

"Minimum interference for maximum benefit," Rosetti said of the video refereeing system at the tournament, which will include semi-automatic offside and, for the first time, goal-line technology.

In the 2020 edition, postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 18 VAR corrections in the 51 matches of the competition, nine of which were for 'millimetre' offsides.

"In the case of doubtful offside, we ask the assistant referees to keep the flag down and only raise it when they are sure. If they're not 100 per cent sure, they have to keep the flagdown," explained Rosetti.

According to the UEFA official, "with semi-automatic offside, offside resolves itself and can save a lot of time in decisions."

The VAR's mission will be to "constantly check for clear and obvious errors" in four situations: goals, actions inside the penalty areas, red cards and the mistaken identity of a footballer.

"We want referees with strong personalities to make decisions on the pitch," emphasised the UEFA official, who, three days before EURO 2024 kicks off, was pleased with the technical innovations the tournament will have, with the debut of a 'smart ball'.

The ball will have "movement sensors that send precise data in real time, which helps referees and VAR to identify each individual touch on the ball, reducing the time spent resolving offside, handball and penalty incidents".

"There will also be semi-automatic offside technology (SAOT) thanks to 10 specific cameras installed in each stadium, which track 29 different body points per player and immediately reveal the ball's point of contact," he explained.

As for goal-line technology, there will be "seven cameras to monitor whether or not the ball is inside the area" and which indicate, "whether or not the ball is inside the goal", with a referee receiving a signal and a vibration on his watch".

The VAR will operate from the International Broadcast Centre in Leipzig, where four video operation rooms (VOR) have been built and where each match will have a VAR referee, two more assistants (AVAR) and three video operators.

In total, the matches at Euro-2024, which takes place in Germany from June 14th to July 14th, will be refereed by 18 European teams, one of them led by Portugal's Artur Soares Dias, and one from Argentina.