UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Albania over pitch invasion

Updated
Albania lost the game 2-1 on Saturday evening to Italy
Albania lost the game 2-1 on Saturday evening to Italy
UEFA is starting disciplinary proceedings against the Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) over incidents including a pitch invasion and the throwing of objects during the country's 2-1 defeat by Italy in Dortmund at EURO 2024 on Saturday.

The european governing body said in a statement on Sunday that it had also begun proceedings over the lighting of fireworks by Albania fans during the Group B game, as well as "transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event".

UEFA did not provide any further details about the message alleged to have been transmitted.

The organisation said UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will decide on the matter in due course.

An FSHF spokesperson said in a statement that it planned to submit an official statement to the CEDB within the deadline set by UEFA.

"We would like to emphasise that all necessary measures were taken to ensure the successful organisation of the match," the spokesperson added.

"The event was a celebration of European football, and no major incidents occurred that would detract from the positive atmosphere."

FootballEuroAlbaniaItaly
