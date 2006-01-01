'We'll get there', says Kane after England splutter in Denmark draw

Kane says England sill have "levels we can reach"
Kane says England sill have "levels we can reach"
Harry Kane insisted England will find the right formula for Euro 2024 success despite their lacklustre display in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate's side would have qualified for the last 16 as Group C winners if they had defeated the Danes in Frankfurt.

England captain Kane gave them the perfect start with a clinical close-range finish from Kyle Walker's deflected cross in the 18th minute.

But England lost their momentum after that and Denmark drew level after 34 minutes when Morten Hjulmand blasted a superb 30-yard drive past Jordan Pickford.

It was hardly the kind of display that will strike fear into England's rivals, with the incoherent effort coming after they were fortunate to escape with a 1-0 win against Serbia in their group opener last weekend.

But Bayern Munich striker Kane is adamant England will eventually fire on all cylinders.

"I think we said before the tournament there's no easy games and I think that's showing," he said.

"We've got levels we can reach and we can be better both with and without the ball.

"The sign of a good team is when you're not playing at your best and still find a way to get results like we have in the last two games."

England are still on course to reach the last 16 as they sit top of the group with four points heading into their last game against Slovenia.

But they will want to win the group, which would likely ensure an easier draw in the last 16.

Former England players including Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand were scathing in their criticism of the Three Lions' latest limp showing in Germany.

While Kane acknowledged there would be doubters after the performance, he expects England to ride out the storm.

"We're top of the group. We know we can improve. I know there will probably be loads of noise and a bit of disappointment back home," he said.

"We experienced this in the last Euros as well when we drew to Scotland. Step by step, we'll get there."

