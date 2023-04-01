David Moyes delighted with West Ham's unbeaten run in Europe

West Ham are the current Europa Conference League winners
West Ham are the current Europa Conference League winners
Reuters
West Ham United manager David Moyes said he was proud of his side after their 2-1 Europa League win over Freiburg extended their unbeaten run in Europe to an English record 17 games.

West Ham, last season's Europa Conference League winners, had been tied with Don Revie's 1960s Leeds United team and Bill Nicholson's Tottenham Hotspur side from the 1970s, but edged ahead thanks to their win in Germany on Thursday.

Manchester City are currently on a run of 16 games without defeat in Europe and can equal West Ham's record when they face Swiss side Young Boys on October 25.

"17 matches unbeaten in Europe fills me with so much pride," Moyes said on West Ham's website.

"I got told about the record yesterday and I was quite thrilled to even be level with the two managers who were in question, Don Revie and Bill Nicholson, and I have to say I was delighted with getting the win.

"The record is always really good to get, but more important was winning tonight, and getting those three points is so good, particularly when many would consider this the hardest game in the group."

West Ham, who are top of Europa League Group A with six points from two games, host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

