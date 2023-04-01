Europa Conference League Roundup: Besiktas' hopes in tatters with shock loss to Bodø/Glimt

Europa Conference League Roundup: Besiktas' hopes in tatters with shock loss to Bodø/Glimt
AFP
Faris Moumbagna’s brace was enough for Bodø/Glimt to secure a 2-1 win over Beşiktaş at the Tupras Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL). The defeat leaves the Black Eagles with one win in their last five games in all competitions (L4).

The hosts came into this game bottom of Group D knowing that a win was needed to keep their UECL knockout stage hopes alive, but Bodø/Glimt travelled to Istanbul looking to keep their five game winning run intact, with a 3-1 against Beşiktaş in the reverse fixture being one of those victories.

While both sides tried to create chances early on, they struggled to find the target with neither goalkeeper challenged in the opening 20 minutes of play.

That was until the first clear chance of the game, as Amahl Pellegrino was played through by a quick free-kick from Albert Grønbæk, but Mert Günok was quick to close down the space and get down to his left to stop the Norwegian’s curling effort to keep it goalless. 

Match stats
Statsperform

Just as it looked like the game was heading into HT all square, Glimt took the lead as Sondre Sørli floated a cross into the middle of the Beşiktaş box and despite the awkward bounce, Moumbagna leaped up to knee the ball past the rooted Günok.

The hosts nearly levelled things just before HT with Cenk Tosun and Daniel Amartey both having headers saved by Nikita Haikin, as the Turkish giants seemed to finally settle into the game.

Minutes into the second half the visitors had their second of the night as Pellegrino slid a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Moumbagna who fired the ball past a helpless Günok for 2-0.

Just as it looked like one way traffic the hosts brought one back to bring the game to life. Ante Rebić caught out one for the defenders and was quick to get the ball and play it inside to Tayfur Bingöl who curled an effort from the edge of the box to half the deficit.

However, things were made more difficult due to the late sending off for Necip Uysal, after he received his second yellow card of the night.

Despite pushing for a late equaliser, the loss all but ended Beşiktaş’ UECL hopes after one point from four games, leaving many sections of the Black Eagles fan base in anger over this season's results. Meanwhile, the win keeps Glimt in the battle for the knockout stage with Club Brugge and Lugano.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Faris Moumbagna (Bodø/Glimt)

See a summary of the match at Flashscore

Other Europa Conference League results (18:45 CET kick-off)

Across Europe, we have had other Europa Conference League games. Click on the links below to read Flashscore's dedicated match reports from the fixtures.

Group C

Plzen 1 Zagreb 0

Group E

Legia 2 Zrinjski 0

Group F

Cukaricki 0 Fiorentina 1

Ferencvaros 1 Genk 1

Group G

HJK 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

PAOK 2 Aberdeen 2

Group H

Nordsjaelland 1 Trnava 1

