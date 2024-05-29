LIVE: Olympiacos and Fiorentina heading to extra time in Conference League final

LIVE: Olympiacos and Fiorentina heading to extra time in Conference League final

The match is taking place at the OPAP Arena in Athens
The match is taking place at the OPAP Arena in Athens
Winning a European trophy is no small feat. Tonight, Olympiacos and Fiorentina are facing off in Athens to battle it out for the UEFA Europa Conference League crown and a taste of continental glory.

Follow the match live here.

Olympiacos' Santiago Hezze (left) jumps for the ball with Fiorentina's Christian Kouame
Olympiacos' Santiago Hezze (left) jumps for the ball with Fiorentina's Christian Kouame

The first half was a feisty affair with both sides creating chances. Fiorentina, however, produced more shots and better opportunities.

Cristiano Biraghi thought he opened the scoring for La Viola in the ninth minute only for his cross-cum-shot to be ruled out due to an offside player interfering with the play.

Olympiacos struggled to capitalise on their fervent support in the Athens stadium located just 9km from their home but they will fancy their chances if they can find a breakthrough.

