Brighton secure double Dutch triumph over troubled giants Ajax

Brighton & Hove Albion put their UEFA Europa League (UEL) qualification destiny in their own hands, as the Seagulls secured back-to-back victories over Ajax by beating the Dutch giants 2-0 in Amsterdam.

The Johan Cruyff Arena was expectant after seeing their side win consecutive home matches for the first time in 2023, and early chances for Steven Berghuis and Kenneth Taylor that were caught by Bart Verbruggen offered encouragement.

But the inexperience of their squad would eventually cost them, as 18-year-old Silvano Vos gave the ball away in his own half and was swiftly punished.

Simon Adingra intercepted the ball, driving forward before slotting in Ansu Fati, who coolly applied the finish to put the Seagulls in front.

Fati has netted in both H2Hs with Ajax now, but it was Adingra who was proving most dangerous. He came close to doubling the visitors’ lead as HT approached, but Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj was wise to his near-post strike and turned it around the post with his outstretched boot.

It therefore came as little surprise to see the Ivorian on target within eight minutes of the restart. The same duo combined, as Fati turned provider to slot Adingra in and rifle home a gorgeous finish into the far corner.

Ajax were living dangerously and on the edge of humiliation, again conceding possession in their own final third.

Ramaj was the culprit this time, but after being fed by Kaoru Mitoma, Fati couldn’t double his personal tally as he dragged his effort wide.

The Japanese international then came close to scoring himself, but after stealing a march in behind the Ajax backline, he could only fire over the bar.

John van‘t Schip’s men thought they’d halved the deficit when Brian Brobbey fired goalwards, but remarkably, his effort struck one post, dribbled across the line before hitting the other, and being turned away to safety.

Chuba Akpom was the latest to come close to a goal for the hosts, but after an intricate move, he could only fire at Verbruggen.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men were comfortable from then on, as they temporarily ascended to the top of the group after historic back-to-back victories over the four-time Champions of Europe.

Ajax’s fate is well and truly out of their hands, sitting bottom of the group and on the verge of elimination if results elsewhere go against them.

