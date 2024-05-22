LIVE: Atalanta in control against Leverkusen after Lookman brace in Europa League final

The Europa League champions will be decided tonight, with the irresistible and relentless Bayer Leverkusen looking to clinch their second trophy of the season as well as continue their quest to go the whole campaign unbeaten. However, they face a tough test against an impressive Atalanta side, who are eyeing up their first piece of silverware since 1963.

You can follow the match via our live text and audio commentary here.

Atalanta started the game in impressive fashion, and their fast start was rewarded when they took the lead after just 12 minutes. Ademola Lookman finished well following some sleepy defending from Exequiel Palacios at the back post.

The Italians continued to dominate the game, with their high press completely suffocating their opponents. And the sustained pressure told, with Lookman scoring a stunning solo goal; nutmegging a defender before whipping the ball emphatically into the bottom corner.