LIVE: Atalanta in control against Leverkusen after Lookman brace in Europa League final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. LIVE: Atalanta in control against Leverkusen after Lookman brace in Europa League final

LIVE: Atalanta in control against Leverkusen after Lookman brace in Europa League final

Updated
Lookman (R) celebrates scoring the opener
Lookman (R) celebrates scoring the openerProfimedia, StatsPerform
The Europa League champions will be decided tonight, with the irresistible and relentless Bayer Leverkusen looking to clinch their second trophy of the season as well as continue their quest to go the whole campaign unbeaten. However, they face a tough test against an impressive Atalanta side, who are eyeing up their first piece of silverware since 1963.

You can follow the match via our live text and audio commentary here.

Atalanta started the game in impressive fashion, and their fast start was rewarded when they took the lead after just 12 minutes. Ademola Lookman finished well following some sleepy defending from Exequiel Palacios at the back post.

The Italians continued to dominate the game, with their high press completely suffocating their opponents. And the sustained pressure told, with Lookman scoring a stunning solo goal; nutmegging a defender before whipping the ball emphatically into the bottom corner.

Lookman finished superbly from just outside the box
Lookman finished superbly from just outside the boxProfimedia
Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAtalantaBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final
Atalanta prepared for everything in Europa League final, says Gasperini
Atalanta's Marten de Roon believes 'invincible' Leverkusen can be beaten
Show more
Football
Ajax agree fee with Nice for coach Francesco Farioli according to French media
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
How Erling Haaland's performances and numbers have changed this season
Spurs fall to Newcastle in Melbourne penalty shootout
Budapest's Puskas Arena to host Champions League final in 2026
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year
Oaktree takes ownership of Inter Milan after missed payment
Updated
How do you explain Bayer Leverkusen's late goals in incredible unbeaten season?
Liverpool's Ben Doak included in Scotland's provisional Euro 2024 squad
Most Read
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings