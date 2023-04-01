LIVE: Dybala breaks the deadlock for Roma in Europa League final against Sevilla

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. LIVE: Dybala breaks the deadlock for Roma in Europa League final against Sevilla
LIVE: Dybala breaks the deadlock for Roma in Europa League final against Sevilla
Updated
Follow the action live on Flashscore
Follow the action live on Flashscore
Flashscore
No club has won the Europa League more times than Sevilla, who have, incredibly, lifted the trophy on six occasions. But can the Spanish side carry that historical momentum into tonight's final against Jose Mourinho's well-drilled Roma and reach seventh heaven? It promises to be a gripping affair in Budapest, that's for sure.

Follow the match using our text or audio commentary and keep an eye on the stats here.

First Half

The opening 20 minutes of the match were a relatively cagey affair with few big chances except for one that fell to Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola but he couldn't convert his opportunity, shooting straight at Sevilla's Bono.

Sevilla's Jesus Navas vies for the ball with Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola
Profimedia

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when Gianluca Mancini played Paulo Dybala in and the Argentine finished off the chance with expert precision to give Roma a precious lead. It was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise dour first half.

Starting lineups
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAS RomaSevilla
Related Articles
Roma must fight history to beat favourites Sevilla, says Mourinho
Europa League kings Sevilla target seventh title against Mourinho's Roma
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma
Show more
Football
Luton captain Tom Lockyer to leave hospital after collapsing on pitch
Manchester United's Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot signs new contract until 2028
Barcelona issues bonds to finance large-scale renovation of outdated Camp Nou
Sarina Wiegman names her final England squad for Women's World Cup
Updated
Tensions remain between Juventus and UEFA following salary saga settlement
Barcelona have to compete on the European stage next season, says manager Xavi
Six players that could be the Eredivisie’s next big exports this summer
Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku back in France squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
European sports ministers urge quick resolution of Women's World Cup broadcast rights
Pepe Reina's attempt to justify racist abuse of Vinicius Jr is deplorable
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes
Premier League Team of the Season: Casemiro, Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland shine
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sabalenka into third round, Ostapenko and Garcia dumped out
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma