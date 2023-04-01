LIVE: Dybala breaks the deadlock for Roma in Europa League final against Sevilla

No club has won the Europa League more times than Sevilla, who have, incredibly, lifted the trophy on six occasions. But can the Spanish side carry that historical momentum into tonight's final against Jose Mourinho's well-drilled Roma and reach seventh heaven? It promises to be a gripping affair in Budapest, that's for sure.

Follow the match using our text or audio commentary and keep an eye on the stats here.

First Half

The opening 20 minutes of the match were a relatively cagey affair with few big chances except for one that fell to Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola but he couldn't convert his opportunity, shooting straight at Sevilla's Bono.

Sevilla's Jesus Navas vies for the ball with Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola Profimedia

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when Gianluca Mancini played Paulo Dybala in and the Argentine finished off the chance with expert precision to give Roma a precious lead. It was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise dour first half.