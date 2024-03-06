Mohamed Salah returns to training ahead of crunch week for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah returns to training ahead of crunch week for Liverpool
Salah in training today
Reuters
Liverpool were given a huge boost when Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (31) returned to training on Wednesday after spending more than two weeks out due to a hamstring injury.

His return comes a day ahead of Liverpool's Europa League clash with Sparta Prague, and four days before the Premier League leaders host defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah, who has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions, was previously injured while representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. He has not played since February 17th when he came off the bench and scored in a 4-1 win at Brentford.

Salah's status and potential return will be clearer later on Wednesday when manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of their last 16 tie.

