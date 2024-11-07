Advertisement
  4. Rangers pick up hard-fought Europa League point away at Olympiacos

Rangers pick up hard-fought Europa League point away at Olympiacos

Tom Pritchard
Nicolas Raskin of Rangers and Sergio Oliveira of Olympiacos battle for the ball
Nicolas Raskin of Rangers and Sergio Oliveira of Olympiacos battle for the ballCostas Baltas / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Olympiacos maintained their unbeaten home record in this season’s UEFA Conference League (UECL) with a 1-1 draw against Rangers at Karaiskakis Stadium.

Coming into the game, there was nothing to separate the sides in terms of the league phase table, with both teams having identical records (W2, L1) from their opening three matches, and it was a similar story in the first half.

The hosts, who won the UEFA Conference League last season, enjoyed the majority of possession and created some bright moments, but the Gers carried a threat of their own.

Cyriel Dessers was a key figure for the visitors, with the Belgian striker having an early effort saved by Konstantinos Tzolakis before being denied again shortly after when Vaclav Cerny broke free inside the area and squared to the forward, who saw his first-time effort saved by a sharp reaction save from the Greek stopper.

Having survived this scare, the hosts went close to taking the lead not long after the half-hour mark when Gelson Martins’ effort from the left side of the area hit the side netting.

Although the game remained goalless at half-time, it always had the feeling of goals with both sides keen to get forward whenever possible, and 11 minutes after the restart the Red-Whites took the lead when Chiquinho headed a ball down and into the path of Ayoub El Kaabi who swivelled and shot powerfully into the top right corner of the net from close range to open the scoring.

The hosts’ lead would last just eight minutes though as the Gers came back with a vengeance.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

After receiving the ball and advancing towards the area, Dessers beat the sliding challenge of Panagiotis Retsos before firing past Tzolakis for a well-taken goal to level the score.

There was plenty of endeavour from both sides in a gripping last quarter of an hour, but a third and winning goal proved elusive as Olympiacos extended their unbeaten record against Scottish opposition on Greek soil to three matches.

They climb two places to 10th, while Rangers, who will take positives from their performance, sit one place higher with a superior goal difference.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicolas Raskin (Rangers)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueOlympiacos PiraeusRangers
