Brighton put Sheffield United to the sword in FA Cup fourth round mauling

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Brighton put Sheffield United to the sword in FA Cup fourth round mauling
Brighton put Sheffield United to the sword in FA Cup fourth round mauling
João Pedro celebrates scoring for Brighton
João Pedro celebrates scoring for Brighton
Profimedia
Brighton & Hove Albion finally claimed victory over Sheffield United for the first time in eight attempts thanks to Facundo Buonanotte’s 35-yard opener before a Joao Pedro hat-trick put the Blades comeback to bed.

After securing the signature of Croatian stopper Ivo Grbic from Atlético Madrid only yesterday, the 28-year-old international was thrown straight into the starting line-up, tasked with stopping a Roberto De Zerbi side who have scored 17 goals in his six FA Cup games in charge.

However, possibly wounded by media comments suggesting Brighton have lost their tag as the league's entertainers after firing blanks the last two games, the Italian set out to put that right.

It was all too easy when the Blades’ back four dropped off to invite a long-range effort from Buonanotte, who unleashed a left-footed thunderbolt into the top corner, leaving Grbic with no chance.

The Seagulls weren't stopping there and made their dominance pay moments later, with Joao Pedro winning and converting a penalty after a subtle touch took him inside Jayden Bogle, who inadvertently clipped the Brazilian’s heels.

Yet, in a half totally dominated by the visitors, the Blades remarkably found themselves level with two goals on the stroke of HT.

Match stats
Flashscore

First, William Osula’s fine work down the right resulted in a cross aimed at Ben Brereton Díaz, but before the ball could reach the Chile international, Bart Verbruggen threw out an arm to divert it kindly into the path of Gustavo Hamer, who smashed home from close range.

Osula then found himself on the end of a similar cross to the one he had provided moments earlier, making no mistake in heading past Verbruggen to send the home crowd into raptures despite an agonising VAR offside check.

It was Jayden Bogle’s cross that brought the Blades level, but ecstasy led to agony once more as he gave away the game's second penalty, this time for a blatant handball in stopping Ferguson from getting his head to the ball.

Pedro stepped up once more with the same outcome into the opposite corner, making it 10 perfect penalties in all competitions for the Brighton marksman.

High on confidence, Pedro still had time to round off his hat-trick with a long-distance effort of his own that arrowed into the bottom corner to finally put the game beyond doubt.

After reaching the quarter-final stage or better in three of the last four seasons, the Blades’ attention now turns to bridging the seven-point gap to Premier League safety with Danny Welbeck adding a fifth in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls remain unbeaten during this calendar year, and the chance of some much-awaited silverware looks a genuine possibility under De Zerbi’s stewardship.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Player of the Match: Joao Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Other FA Cup results:

Everton 1-2 Luton

Leeds 1-1 Plymouth

Leicester 3-0 Birmingham

Mentions
FootballFA CupBrightonSheffield Utd
Related Articles
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Football Tracker: Nigeria face Cameroon in AFCON last 16 as AC Milan host Bolonga
Updated
Who's Missing: Jarrod Bowen among key players out for West Ham
Show more
Football
Barcelona suffer crushing defeat at hands of Villarreal in eight-goal thriller
Bayer Leverkusen fail to extend Bundesliga lead following goalless draw with Monchengladbach
Angola progress to AFCON quarter-finals with action-packed win over Namibia
10-man Juve miss the chance to extend lead at summit after home draw with Empoli
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton target Dewsbury-Hall, Pochettino keen on Osimhen
Updated
Real Madrid salvage crucial victory against Las Palmas to leapfrog Girona into top spot
Bayern Munich battle past Augsburg to keep pressure on league leaders Leverkusen
EXCLUSIVE: Jo Bonfrere on Nigeria’s finishing woes and how they can get Osimhen firing
Most Read
Football Tracker: Nigeria face Cameroon in AFCON last 16 as AC Milan host Bolonga
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton target Dewsbury-Hall, Pochettino keen on Osimhen
Alexander Zverev blames illness for dip in energy during heart-breaking Australian Open loss
Irresistible Aryna Sabalenka crushes Qinwen Zheng to defend Australian Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings