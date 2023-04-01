Everton win appeal to overturn Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card against Crystal Palace

Calvert-Lewin was sent off for a tackle on Clyne
Calvert-Lewin was sent off for a tackle on Clyne
Reuters
Everton have won an appeal to overturn a red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (26) during their 0-0 FA Cup draw with Crystal Palace, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the soccer body said.

Calbert-Lewin was sent off for serious foul play in last Thursday's game.

The striker had challenged Nathaniel Clyne outside the box and although it appeared to be a studs-up challenge, the Everton player came away with the ball with no foul given before VAR intervened.

Referee Chris Kavanagh then watched the replay and brandished the red card as Everton were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute.

Everton boss Sean Dyche said after the game that he was still a fan of VAR but that it was beginning to test his patience.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton, Crystal Palace, FA Cup
