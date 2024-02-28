FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United face potential Liverpool clash

Manchester United will face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals should both come through their respective ties on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are playing Nottingham Forest from 20:45 CET at the City Ground, while Liverpool host Southampton from 21:00 CET at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will welcome Newcastle and Leicester will face the winners of Chelsea and Leeds.

Matches will be played across the weekend of March 16th.

FA Cup draw in full:

Wolves or Brighton v Coventry City

Nottingham Forest or Manchester United v Liverpool or Southampton

Chelsea or Leeds v Leicester

Manchester City v Newcastle