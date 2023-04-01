Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou unbothered by Joe Lewis insider trading scandal

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (58) insists he won't be distracted by the involvement of the club's former owner Joe Lewis in an insider trading scandal.

British billionaire Lewis pleaded guilty to insider trading in a US federal court this week.

The 86-year-old was accused of furnishing employees with insider information for years in a scheme between 2013 and 2021 that allegedly raked in millions of dollars.

Lewis pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, which carries a maximum potential sentence of five years imprisonment, and two counts of securities fraud, which each carry a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison.

His sentence will be handed down at a date yet to be announced.

Lewis bought a controlling stake in Tottenham in 2001, but ceded control of the club and formally handed his stake to a family trust in 2022.

He has no day-to-day involvement with the club and, asked about Lewis ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City, Postecoglou was adamant the case would not be a distraction.

"That's about seven galaxies outside of my universe, and that's the truth," the Australian told reporters.

"I think the club put out a statement (in July) and if that statement doesn't satisfy you then probably I'm not the person to ask the follow-up questions to because it's just not on my radar.

"I get there are things that you can kind of use as a distraction but it's just not part of what my brief is here and what I need to do."

Lewis is worth more than £5 billion ($6.35 billion) according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

In July, a Tottenham spokesperson said: "This is a legal matter unconnected with the club and as such we have no comment."