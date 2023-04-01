Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou unbothered by Joe Lewis insider trading scandal

British billionaire Lewis pleaded guilty to insider trading in a US federal court this week.
The 86-year-old was accused of furnishing employees with insider information for years in a scheme between 2013 and 2021 that allegedly raked in millions of dollars.
Lewis pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, which carries a maximum potential sentence of five years imprisonment, and two counts of securities fraud, which each carry a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison.
His sentence will be handed down at a date yet to be announced.
Lewis bought a controlling stake in Tottenham in 2001, but ceded control of the club and formally handed his stake to a family trust in 2022.
He has no day-to-day involvement with the club and, asked about Lewis ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City, Postecoglou was adamant the case would not be a distraction.
"That's about seven galaxies outside of my universe, and that's the truth," the Australian told reporters.
"I think the club put out a statement (in July) and if that statement doesn't satisfy you then probably I'm not the person to ask the follow-up questions to because it's just not on my radar.
"I get there are things that you can kind of use as a distraction but it's just not part of what my brief is here and what I need to do."
Lewis is worth more than £5 billion ($6.35 billion) according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.
In July, a Tottenham spokesperson said: "This is a legal matter unconnected with the club and as such we have no comment."